Mail theft suspect leads law enforcement on high-speed chase down Martin Way East
A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to steal mail from a post office box in Lacey, then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down Martin Way East, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 10 p.m., Lacey police were dispatched to a report of a man trying to steal mail from a post office box near the department store, Kohl’s
He fled from the scene. Sheriff’s deputies later joined the pursuit on Martin Way. During the pursuit, the suspect, who was headed east, drove into the westbound lanes, Lt. Ray Brady said.
The suspect vehicle finally hit a speed of 80 miles per hour and broke down near Carpenter Road, he said. It appeared the vehicle was leaking transmission fluid, Brady said.
After the man was taken into custody, law enforcement learned the vehicle contained stolen credit cards, identification cards and purses. He was booked on suspicion of eluding police, possession of stolen property and possession of instruments of financial fraud. The suspect also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
