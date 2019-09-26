Last chance to submit bazaar information for The Olympian’s 2019 list

Toni Marsh (left) of Olympia looks at the handmade plush rabbit and pajama outfit that Gina Deaton of Roy put together for her newborn granddaughter during the Holiday Bazaar arts and crafts sale at the Thurston County Fairgrounds in 2011. Olympian file photo

You only have a couple days to send The Olympian your information for the annual listing of nonprofit bazaars.

As with last year, all information must be submitted using the online form we’ve created just for this listing. You’ll find it attached to this story at theolympian.com. The URL is https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1dujJFbmVf9JZO4sCU3khYSGKFR1EzAiaG_MIrhsPviY/edit.

The deadline for submissions is Saturday, Sept. 28. The listing will publish Sunday, Oct. 6.

The information we need from you is:

The name of your bazaar and who sponsors it.

The times, days, and dates — including the times for each day if they are different.

The location and its street address.

A description of the kinds of items that will be sold. Will there be food? Raffles? Do you have space for others who are looking for a place to sell?

The beneficiary of proceeds, if it’s not obvious from the bazaar’s name.

A name and phone number of someone we can contact if we have questions.

If you have questions about the listing, email ddemarest@theolympian.com.