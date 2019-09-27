Lacey City Council appears ready to change its public comment policy

How to log in to your Olympian account If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your Olympian account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your Olympian account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide.

It was a night of announcements for Lacey City Council.

After City Manager Scott Spence said the city would press pause on its proposal to park RVs in Hawks Prairie, Mayor Andy Ryder had an announcement of his own.

In response to what he called “conversations with the public,” he asked the council whether they would be open to having a work session discussion on amending the council meeting public comment policy.

The council meetings set aside time for pubic comment, but those who plan to speak are not allowed to comment on items already on the agenda.

The Washington Coalition for Open Government took issue with this approach.

“Lacey City Council’s public comment restrictions clearly suppress citizens’ ability to speak to their elected representatives on matters of public concern -- in particular during the very public meetings where officials are weighing those issues,” coalition officials said in response to a recent Olympian story.

Ryder said the policy predates his time on the council. He also recalled that when he and Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt were first elected to the council, they questioned the policy.

Councilwoman Carolyn Cox said she has long been uncomfortable with the council’s comment policy, and if Mayor Ryder hadn’t proposed the work session, she was going to.

Councilman Jason Hearn, one of the longest serving members of the council, recalled that the policy was created to “avoid unnecessary drama on the night of a council vote.”

Still, he said he looked forward to the work session discussion.