Local What’s Happening for Oct. 1

Tuesday

Beyond Aging health fair: The Physicians of Southwest Washington (PSW) will host the free fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Among the features will be a life-sized colon designed to promote colorectal cancer awareness, free chair yoga sessions every hour, interactive health screening booths, free health seminars lead by local physicians, and information about Medicare Advantage. Information: www.pswipa.com/events

Wednesday

Saint Martin’s University’s Les Bailey Writers Series on “Print Journalism: Past, Present and Future:” The event at 7 p.m. in the Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey, will include a discussion with a panel that includes John Hughes, chief historian for the Washington state oral history program; Rachel La Corte, reporter for the Associated Press; and Lynda Mapes, reporter for the Seattle Times. The discussion will be moderated by David Ammons, chairman of the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission. Dusti Demarest, executive editor of The Olympian, will speak about The Olympian at the start of the event and will join the panel for the Q&A session. Admission is free and open to the public. Information: https://www.stmartin.edu/academics/programs-schools/college-arts-sciences/news-and-events/les-bailey-writers-series

Matter of Balance class: Mason General Hospital is partnering with the Mason County Senior Activities Association and the Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging to present Matter of Balance classes at the senior center. The classes are designed to help older adults manage their risks for falls and increase activity levels. The class will be held for eight weeks, from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday, starting Oct. 2, at the Mason County Senior Activities Center Pavilion at 190 W. Sentry Drive in Shelton. Suggested donation is $10. Call 360-426-7374 to sign up. Information: www.masongeneral.com/community/classes.

Thursday

Veterans Town Hall: The Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee will host the town hall from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Grant Hodge Post #17 on West Main Street in Centralia. Community partners and service providers will share how they are serving veterans and their families. Veterans and service providers are invited to attend and learn about programs and services available to them. The VAAC is composed of 17 members and advises the governor and the director of the state Department of Veterans Affairs. Information: http://www.dva.wa.gov or call 800-562-0132 option 1.

Friday & Saturday

Olympia Arts Walk: The semi-annual community celebration of the arts runs from 5-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday throughout downtown Olympia. Find the online Arts Walk map at https://olympiawa.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=d7ff6decfedb44c69d2b06e96161be01

Saturday

55th Anniversary Dance at South Union Grange: Celebrate the 55th anniversary of community dances at South Union Grange, 10030 Tilley Rd SW #860, Olympia. Open to the public, festivities start at 4 p.m. and include an open house, prizes, a dance and food. This is a joint celebration for South Union Grange and for the local band Country Four and More that has provided the dance music at the Grange Hall on the 1st Saturday of the month for 55 years.

Flu vaccine clinic: Mason General Hospital Shelton Family Medicine, 939 Mountain View Drive #130, Shelton, will host a flu vaccine clinic open to anyone from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 360-426-2653 for an appointment. Walk-ins also are welcome.

LOGE Camps Monster Mash: A Westport Surfing Bash is planned for Westhaven State Park. Profits will be donated to the Surfrider Foundation. Event will include youth clinic at 10 a.m. put on by Bigfoot Surf; after-party at 5 p.m. at LOGE Westport with raffle giveaways and Halloween costume contest (bonus points if you surf in your costume during the day). Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1189903411201943/

Author talk with Bill Erxleben: The former Olympia-based attorney will be at a presentation and book signing at 6 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 Fourth Ave E, Olympia. His autobiographical book, “A Lion Where There Were Lambs,”was released in the spring. He will discuss some of the famous and controversial trials he has participated in. Information: BillErxleben.com.

Saturday & Sunday

OysterFest: The 38th Annual Skookum Rotary event that includes the West Coast Shucking Competition as well as lots of music, tastings, vendors, and more runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday north of Sanderson Field, 250 W Sanderson Way, Shelton. Admission is $7, but kids younger than 7 get in free. Information: www.oysterfest.org.

Sunday

Fall Plant Sale: The WSU Extension Service and Native Plant Salvage have been hosting an online plant sale that features hardy native and water-wise plants. Pick up plants and shop in person for last-minute deals from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at a west Olympia nursery (directions provided upon ordering/inquiry). All proceeds support the Native Plant Salvage Foundation and its efforts to educate on how to protect water and habitat. Information: www.nativeplantsalvagefoundation.org. Please direct questions to info@nativeplantsalvage.org.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.