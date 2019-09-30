Thurston County road closes after truck crashes into train trestle

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Mullen Road Southeast closed Monday morning after a truck crashed into a train trestle and rolled onto its side, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver suffered only minor injuries, but was still taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital to be checked out, Lt. Ray Brady said. The train trestle crosses Mullen Road between Carpenter Road Northeast and Marvin Road Northeast.

About 8:30 a.m. Monday, the 30-foot truck, which was hauling furniture, was headed east on Mullen Road when it struck the train trestle.

The driver likely wasn’t paying attention because the area is well marked with signs, including flashing lights, Brady said.

“It does catch quite a few trucks every year,” he said about the trestle.

He said Mullen Road could be closed for another hour.