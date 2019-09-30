Traffic was slowed near Thurston County roundabout for 4 hours on Sunday

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A semi-trailer hauling a small building became high-centered on a Thurston County roundabout on Sunday and slowed traffic in the area for about four hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 1:10 p.m. Sunday, the truck was headed west on state Route 510 when it got hung up on the roundabout at Marvin Road Southeast. It was hauling the kind of building that contractors use on a job site, Trooper Johnna Batiste said Monday.

The two trailers were 140 feet long and the load weighed 240,000 pounds. Although long and heavy, it was a permitted load, she said.

Marvin Road was blocked for a period of time but not the entire time, state Department of Transportation spokesman, Doug Adamson said.

When it was blocked, traffic on Marvin Road was re-routed down Steilacoom Road Southeast to Union Mills Road Southeast and then back onto Marvin Road, he said.

There were no injuries and no other vehicles were involved, Batiste said. The area was finally cleared about 5:10 p.m. Sunday, she said.