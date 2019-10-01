Have you seen these 2 suspects? They’re accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse

SHARE COPY LINK

Lacey police are looking for two theft suspects who allegedly tricked an elderly woman and then stole her purse.

About 9 p.m. Sept. 4, the two suspects — a man and woman — asked the elderly woman to help them find a ring in the parking lot outside the crafts store Michael’s in Lacey.

While the elderly woman looked for the ring, the two suspects stole her purse from her car. They then used her credit or debit card to purchase multiple gift cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

