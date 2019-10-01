Shelton man flown to area hospital after head-on collision

SHARE COPY LINK

Three people were injured Monday afternoon after a head-on crash on U.S. 101, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 53-year-old Shelton man was hurt and flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His 49-year-old passenger also was injured, but was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.

A 64-year-old Elma man in a separate vehicle also was transported to Mason General.

About 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Shelton man and his passenger were headed south on U.S. 101, just north of state Route 3. The Elma man was headed north in a pick-up truck that was a hauling a 19-foot camper trailer.

Troopers say the camper began to fishtail and the driver lost control, resulting in both the truck and trailer entering the southbound lane. After the collision, the southbound lane was blocked for two hours.

The crash is under investigation.