Restaurant inspections for Oct. 2

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Yelm High School Concession

1315 W Yelm Ave.

Sept. 27: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Fridge monitoring thermometer inaccurate, read 30 F, hot dogs were 39-40 F.

Tenino High School Concessions 500 W Second St.

Sept. 20: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Cheese sauce, 124 F in center, 150 F on sides. Heat and stir so at least 135 F before serving, then stir frequently to maintain 135 F or more throughout. Food probe thermometers of 5-15 degrees F. Discussed how to try to adjust if doesn’t work, then obtain new food probe thermometer. Hint: Check even the new ones for accuracy. Hot dog fridge monitoring thermometer headed off, inaccurate. Replace if can’t carefully try to force alcohol back together. Note: Stove wiping cloth in solution between uses.

Nisqually Chevron Extra Mile 10246 Martin Way E

Sept. 11: 35 red; 5 blue

Comments: Food worker cards unavailable upon request. Correction: Ensure valid cards are available upon request. Provide valid cards for each employee by Sept. 25. Improper hot holding of PHF in hot hold case, items on bottom self below required 135 F (114-124 F). Correction: Ensure hot hold foods are 135 F or greater (CDI - items relocated, removed from service). Improper cold holding of PHF in merchandising unit, packaged sandwiches greater than 41 F. Correction: Ensure food in cold holding is at or below 41 F (CDI - unit turned down). Sanitizer test strips not utilized. Chlorine sanitizer greater than 200 ppm. Correction: Provide and use test strips. Ensure available at all times. Prepare chlorine sanitizer 50-100 ppm. Provide accurate thermometer for bottom of hot hold unit.

Quarter Mile Bar & Grill 404 First St. S

Sept. 10: 20 red; 12 blue

Comments: Walk-in fridge foods and ambient air temperature 45-48 F. Correction note: Leak from condenser or drain pipe, standing water on floor. Have units serviced as soon as possible. Fix deficiencies as soon as possible (48 hours) so maintains PHF at 41 F or less. Has not paid semi-annual operating permit fee and associated late fee in timely manner, left copy of Aug. 22 certified mail on this. Correction: Make payment within 48 hours or close. Fridge has leak, towel on ledge over saturated with water. Correction: While techs working on walk-in, have fridge evaluated and arrange for repairs as soon as possible. Did not observe fridge monitoring thermometers or were not functioning properly. Provide and check properly operating fridge monitoring thermometer. Consumer advisory does not address undercooked foods. See hand out, correct or will be assigned deficiency points next time. Using bleach chlorine for sanitizer, but does not have bleach chlorine test stirps. Has QAC test strips. Obtain/provide bleach chlorine test strips (light to dark purple) as soon as possible. Crazed “graniteware” in use, when surface of this type of pan is cracked, crazed or worn, cadmium poisoning can occur. Correction: Remove from food establishment. Food establishment could use deep cleaning, organizing. Contact when fridges are fixed, provide me an invoice copy. A follow-up inspection will occur.

Sushi Train 8765 Tallon Lane NE

Sept. 9: 45 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper cooling of PHF/TCS. Par cooked chicken in reach-in cooled at depth greater than 2 inches (4 inches). Rice in bowl (covered) cooled at greater than 2 inches in reach-in. Correction: Cool by approved methods only. If utilizing shallow pan cooling, ensure product is 2 inches or less, placed in refrigeration by 135 F, uncovered until 41 F or lower reached. (CDI - removed from sale/service). Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Fish in sushi display reach-in and under counter unit greater then 41 F. Correction: Ensure food in cold holding is 41 F or lower. Turn down refrigeration units. Place food 41 F or lower in sushi display. (CDI - units turned down, fish chilled.) Improper consumer advisor. Items cooked to order or served raw, not properly marked on menu. Correction: Properly mark menu items that can be cooked to order or served raw, consumer advisory is on front of menu. Toxic substances improperly stored above/near food in dry storage. Correction: Prevent potential contamination, store chemicals separate from food. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Merchandiser used to store open food, improper temperature of food, undercounter unit improper temperature of food. Correction: Ensure food is maintained at or below 41 F. Provide additional commercial refrigeration as replacement for merchandiser. Turn down under counter unit and monitor temperatures. Time as a control starts when temperature control stops (e.g. sushi rolls get time rice is taken out of temperature control, not when made).

Brewery City Pizza 4353 Martin Way

Sept. 9: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding temperatures, potentially hazardous foods in prep unit top, 42-52 F. Correction: Ensure foods in cold holding are at or below 41 F. (CDI - tech called and on-site to repair different unit.) NOTE: As backroom prepares food, include in square footage or separate permit? Operator to decide by Oct. 1. Food safety verified. Rear room may require additional hand sink and three-comp sink drain needs to be indirect drained. Use to be reviewed for need.

Hilton Garden Inn 2201 Henderson Park Lane SE

Sept. 6: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Repeat: Bottom, iced cream cheese is 61 F, the maximum allowed is 41 F. Correction: Duration four hours, will be discarded at 10 p.m. Whip cream also bottom, iced. Long-term solution: Bottom icing does not work, suggest you google “cold crock” and purchase (lay whip cream can flat), use bottom and side iced container until final solution.

Brotherhood Tavern 119 Capitol Way N

Sept. 5: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Current bartender does not have food worker card, obtain by Sept. 12 and email me clear picture or leave phone message with tavern name, your name and expiration date. Inside ice machine, clean build up on white plastic “drip lip.” Clean regularly.

Northwest Harley-Davidson 8000 Freedom Lane NE

Aug. 29: 15 red; 10 blue

Comments: Whole shell raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods. Correction: Store raw eggs below ready-to-eat foods. Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Foods in both refrigerators above required 41 F or lower. Milk in dorm style refrigerator 45 F. PHF/TCS in residential unit between 42-47 F. Correction: Maintain food in cold holding at or below 41 F. (CDI - unit turned down.) Inadequate refrigeration. Dorm style refrigeration not maintaining required food safety temperatures. Residential refrigerator not maintaining required food safety temperatures. Correction: Ensure equipment properly functions to maintain required food safety. Remove dorm style unit immediately (discussed merchandisers). Replace residential refrigerator within three months (unit turned down). Approval required in advance of install. If unit is unable to function once turned down, replace immediately. Sanitizer not made at time of inspection. Correction: Prepare in advance of food and maintain as required. Note: Provide test kit for thermal dish machine (replace with commercial upon failure). Consider placing splash guard at hand sink. As three-compartment/rinse sink unavailable, produce must be pre-washed. Ensure each product cooked to order is properly marked on menu.

No violations found





▪ Costco Wholesale #740 (1470 Marvin Road NE)

▪ Gotti Sweets (422 Legion Way SE)

▪ Rainier High School Concession (308 Second St. SE)

▪ The Shiplap Shop & Coffee House (112 E Yelm Ave.)