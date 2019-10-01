Fire destroys barn on Boston Harbor Road, but animals rescued

SHARE COPY LINK

A fire destroyed a barn on Boston Harbor Road Northeast Monday morning, according to South Bay Fire District 8, but the animals inside got out unharmed.

The road was closed for several hours, Lt. Robert Gromley said.

About 10:30 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the fire on Boston Harbor Road Northeast and 47th Avenue Northeast.

The barn contained animals, but they were released into a field, Gromley said. All the animals, including horses, are believed to have escaped the fire unharmed, he said.

The fire is under investigation.

South Bay Fire received assistance from Olympia, Lacey and McLane/Black Lake fire districts.