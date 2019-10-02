Tent fire near I-5 in Olympia Wednesday under investigation

SHARE COPY LINK

A tent fire near I-5 in Olympia Wednesday morning is being investigated after a verbal report suggested it may have been started intentionally, according to a battalion chief with the Olympia Fire Department. As of 8:30 a.m., responders with the Olympia Fire Department and detectives with the Olympia Police Department were on the scene to investigate.

The fire department responded to Wheeler Avenue Southeast and Central Street Southeast, where several tents have set up camp, at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday, according to Battalion Chief Dave Haag.

The dispatch supervisor on duty told The Olympian 173 people called to report the fire within a 10-minute time frame.

The source of thick, black smoke and visible flames was a single tent, according to Haag, who said he thinks the high number of reports was likely due to the location’s proximity to I-5.

The department was able to control the fire so it did not spread beyond the one tent, and the sole occupant inside the tent during the fire got out safely, without injuries, Haag said.

The department got a verbal report from someone on-scene that a person had poured gasoline on the tent and ran off, Haag said. As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said detectives were arriving on the scene to investigate and that it was “too early to call anything.”

This story is developing and will be updated.