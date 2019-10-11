They opened in Lacey, they opened in Hawks Prairie and now they’re coming to Olympia

Owners Ryan and Leena Rommann will open their third Miso restaurant in their new westside Olympia location in the Capital Mall, shown on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Four years ago, restaurant owners Ryan and Leena Rommann opened MiSo Asian Bistro in Lacey, which later evolved into simply, MiSo, with the following tag line: fit, fast, fresh.

That’s not the only to thing to change.

After opening on Lacey Boulevard, they opened a second location in Hawks Prairie two years later. And now, after hearing from customers in Olympia and noticing the number of deliveries headed to the city’s west side, they have decided to open a third site.

The Rommanns expect their third MiSo to open in Capital Mall in early November, the couple announced this week.

They settled on a space near the movie theaters that was once occupied by a business called Pita Pit. That’s one reason they liked it: some of the infrastructure required for a restaurant was already in place.

Other positives: the foot traffic generated by the mall and it’s a central location for west Olympia.

The Rommanns had considered opening a location in Tacoma, but rents were expensive and it wasn’t convenient for them if they needed to get to that location in a hurry.

Although they have recently hired a general manager, they also take a hands-on approach with their business, placing a special emphasis on quality food and customer service.

They employ 20 people overall and expect to start with five in west Olympia.

Key to their hiring: friendly employees.

“You can teach people how to cook,” said Ryan Rommann. “You can’t teach friendly.”

If you’ve never been to MiSo, the restaurant sells bowls, wraps, burritos and salads. For example, the bowls are filled with either white or brown rice, followed by your choice of protein (roasted chicken, for example), a variety of other toppings (the corn slaw is especially popular) and sauces, such as creamy sesame.

MiSo

Owners: Ryan and Leena Rommann

Location: New restaurant is expected to open in early November at Capital Mall, near the movie theaters.

Employees: 20.

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Online: Find MiSo on Facebook, or at Misofitfastfresh.com

Did you know? Before they opened their fist MiSo location, the Rommanns lived and worked in Singapore.