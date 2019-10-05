Local What’s Happening for Oct. 5

Saturday

Olympia Arts Walk: The semi-annual community celebration of the arts runs from noon to 5 p.m. throughout downtown Olympia. Find the online Arts Walk map at https://olympiawa.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=d7ff6decfedb44c69d2b06e96161be01

55th Anniversary Dance at South Union Grange: Celebrate the 55th anniversary of community dances at South Union Grange, 10030 Tilley Rd SW #860, Olympia. Open to the public, festivities start at 4 p.m. and include an open house, prizes, a dance and food. This is a joint celebration for South Union Grange and for the local band Country Four and More that has provided the dance music at the Grange Hall on the 1st Saturday of the month for 55 years.

Flu vaccine clinic: Mason General Hospital Shelton Family Medicine, 939 Mountain View Drive #130, Shelton, will host a flu vaccine clinic open to anyone from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 360-426-2653 for an appointment. Walk-ins also are welcome.

LOGE Camps Monster Mash: A Westport Surfing Bash is planned for Westhaven State Park. Profits will be donated to the Surfrider Foundation. Event will include youth clinic at 10 a.m. put on by Bigfoot Surf; after-party at 5 p.m. at LOGE Westport with raffle giveaways and Halloween costume contest (bonus points if you surf in your costume during the day). Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1189903411201943/

Author talk with Bill Erxleben: The former Olympia-based attorney will be at a presentation and book signing at 6 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 Fourth Ave E, Olympia. His autobiographical book, “A Lion Where There Were Lambs,”was released in the spring. He will discuss some of the famous and controversial trials he has participated in. Information: BillErxleben.com.

Saturday & Sunday

OysterFest: The 38th Annual Skookum Rotary event that includes the West Coast Shucking Competition as well as lots of music, tastings, vendors, and more runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday north of Sanderson Field, 250 W Sanderson Way, Shelton. Admission is $7, but kids younger than 7 get in free. Information: www.oysterfest.org.

Sunday

Fall Plant Sale: The WSU Extension Service and Native Plant Salvage have been hosting an online plant sale that features hardy native and water-wise plants. Pick up plants and shop in person for last-minute deals from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at a west Olympia nursery (directions provided upon ordering/inquiry). All proceeds support the Native Plant Salvage Foundation and its efforts to educate on how to protect water and habitat. Information: www.nativeplantsalvagefoundation.org. Please direct questions to info@nativeplantsalvage.org.

Intro to Lichens: Nisqually Land Trust site steward Crow Vecchio will present an introduction to lichens from 10 a.m. to noon during an indoor “field trip” at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge. You’ll learn how to identify some of the more common species in the Pacific Northwest, go “hands-on” with a variety of specimens, have a chance to look at lichen structures through a microscope, and learn more about how they figure into the health of the environment. Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-lichens-registration-72134017789.

Tuesday

Democratic Study Group at Panorama: The group is hosting its annual Issues and Candidates Forum from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level), 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. It will include candidates for contested positions for North Thurston Public Schools and Fire Protection District No. 3 in Lacey. State Rep. Beth Doglio, D-Olympia, will discuss Referendum 88 and Initiative 967. Free. All are welcome. Information: 360-438-5454

Wednesday

Open House on Mullen Corridor Improvements Project: Construction on a mile-long stretch of Mullen Road between Timberline High School and Carpenter Road is slated to begin in January. Thurston County is inviting the public to learn more about the project during an open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Timberline High School Commons, 6120 Mullen Road SE, Lacey. The county expects the two-year project to have significant impact on travel in the area. Large sections will be reduced to a single lane during construction.

Thurston Chamber candidate forum: Join the Thurston County Chamber for its annual candidate forum and reception to meet candidates running for public office from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hotel RL in west Olympia. The event will feature a moderated discussion with the Port of Olympia Commissioner candidates and the City of Olympia Mayoral candidates. Other candidates running for public offices in Thurston County will be at the candidates reception at 11:15 to meet and mingle with community and business leaders. Cost for the forum and lunch is $35 for general admission, $25 for prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Make reservations at thurstonchamber.com.

Sierra Club South Sound meeting: The regular dinner meeting will be at Mekong Restaurant, 125 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Order food by 5:30 p.m. for meeting at 6 p.m. Information: contact Phyllis Farrell, chair, at phyllisfarrell681@hotmail.com or go to https://www.sierraclub.org/washington/south-sound-group

Thursday

DSHS Mobile Community Service Office visits Union Gospel Mission: The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Mobile Community Service Office is coming to Olympia from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Union Gospel Mission, 413 Franklin St. SE. Staff with the mobile unit will do application interviews for food, cash and select medical assistance as well as yearly eligibility and mid-certification reviews. Staff also will answer any questions on active cases and about services.

Free noon hour History Talk at Schmidt House: The topic is Thurston County suffragists with historian Shanna Stevenson. She will present the history of women’s right to vote in Washington, including local women who played a major role in the movement, as well as the pioneering women political leaders of Thurston County. The program is presented from noon-1 p.m. at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. First come, first seated. Information: Contact Don Trosper at 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.