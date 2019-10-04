Yacht sinks at West Bay Marina, leaking diesel fuel

Red diesel was leaked from a yacht that sunk at West Bay Marina in Olympia Friday morning. The only part of the sunken vessel still visible is pictured here. sgentzler@theolympian.com

A yacht sunk Friday morning at West Bay Marina in Olympia, spilling what could amount to an estimated 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel into the water.

The 92-foot vessel went down sometime before 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to Ron Holcomb, Hazardous Materials Specialist with the state Department of Ecology’s Spill Prevention, Preparedness & Response Program. He said the vessel owner does not know why it sank, but believed there to be about 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel on board.

Holcomb said “an unknown amount (of diesel) did get out into Budd Inlet” ahead of the spill’s containment.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Ben Card told The Olympian the spill was contained by mid-morning Friday. The sunken yacht was still leaking diesel into the contained area as of 3:30 p.m., according to Holcomb.

A Coast Guard helicopter flew over to assess the area Friday afternoon, according to Coast Guard officials on site, but there was no immediate report as to what those conducting the flyover might have seen.

Several agencies have responded to the incident. According to Holcomb, the Coast Guard and state Department of Ecology are coordinating the response, and the Coast Guard has contracted with Global Diving & Salvage to conduct the clean-up. Also involved in the clean-up were the Port of Olympia, whose help was requested by the Department of Ecology; the marina; the Olympia Fire Department; Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife; and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Any time oil spills, there are environmental impacts,” Holcomb said.

The spill is not affecting boat traffic at the marina.