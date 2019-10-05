Local
Sun shines on second day of fall Arts Walk in Olympia
The sun came out just in time for the second day of fall Arts Walk on Saturday, giving visitors a chance to meander rather than run between the raindrops.
About 70 businesses were official participants, offering their spaces as gallery space for local artists.
But a lot of the action was outside on the streets. Events included dance performances, a pop-up skate park, street ping pong and a chance for the general public to conduct members of the Olympia Symphony Orchestra and Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia.
