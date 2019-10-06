Injury crash blocks Deschutes Parkway for 4 hours Sunday morning

SHARE COPY LINK

A 21-year-old Aberdeen man was booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault on Sunday following a crash on Deschutes Parkway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A man and woman in a separate vehicle also were injured.

About 2:20 a.m. Sunday, troopers say the 21-year-old man was headed south on Deschutes Parkway, near Lakeridge Drive Southwest, at a high rate of speed.

Troopers say the man crossed the center line and hit a tree on the northbound side of Deschutes Parkway. After he hit the tree, troopers say he crashed into a van parked on the shoulder of the road.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A 42-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both from Aberdeen, were injured in the van and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Deschutes Parkway was blocked for more than four hours, according to the State Patrol.