Report: Hit-and-run victim near Lacey suffered a broken leg

An 18-year-old woman who was hit by a car near Lacey last month suffered a broken leg, according to Komo news.

The woman, identified as Nyah Hart, said she saw the vehicle out of the corner of her eye, then wound up on the street.

“I don’t remember hitting the ground,” Hart told Komo news. “I just remember waking up and being on the ground. I think as soon as that car hit me, I blacked out.”

During the day on Sept. 30, Hart was crossing in the crosswalk at Pacific Avenue Southeast at Steilacoom Road Southeast when a car struck her and fled the scene, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

“One thing that gets me the most is there was no hesitation (by the driver) at all,” Hart told Komo news. “It’s a lot of frustration because he or she had the opportunity to at least check to see if I was okay.”

The vehicle description:

▪ 4-door sedan, possibly an early 2000s Toyota Camry or Corolla.

▪ Brown metallic paint.

▪ Previous damage to the car on rear passenger side.

▪ Different hubcap on the rear passenger-side wheel.

▪ May have damage to the passenger-side of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tim English at tim.english@co.thurston.wa.us.