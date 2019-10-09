Restaurant inspections for Oct. 9

SHARE COPY LINK

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Puerto Vallarta 1400 Galaxy Drive NE

Oct. 3: 30 red; 2 blue

Comments: Ice discontinued on buffet line, new prep table utilized now. Improper cooling of PHF. Multiple items in walk-in freezer improperly cooled. Five-gallon buckets of sauces (frozen), hotel pans with tamales 6-8 inches in depth, cooking pot with frozen meat sauces 10 inches in depth (frozen). Correction: Cool by approved methods only. Remove improperly cooled foods from sale/service. Note: Foods in walk-in shallow pan cooled properly. Reviewed cooling methods with operator. Accurate thermometers absent. Glass door reach-in absent unit thermometer. Correction: Provide. Ensure all cold hold units have thermometer. Physical facilities not properly maintained/cleaned. Walk-in freezer shelving damaged and floor dirty with excessive debris. Correction: Repair shelving. Clean floors. Ensure food workers obtain valid food worker cards within 14 days of hire. Employees absent cards may not work unsupervised. Ensure adequate splash guards at all hand sinks. Ensure consumer advisory and items marked are reflective of food preparation practices.

New Gangnam BBQ II 7131 Martin Way E

Sept. 30: 40 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper use of time as a public health control. Written policy absent, time merely absent on some foods. Correction: Cease using time as a control until properly documented. Provide written policy to inspector. Reviewed use. Improper cold holding of PHF. Several foods in prep unit top above required 41 F or lower. Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at or below 41 F. Adhere to fill lines of inserts. Do not double stack. (CDI - rapid chill.) Toxic substances improperly stored. Employee medications stored above food prep area. Correction: Prevent potential contamination. Store employee medications separate below and away from food for the public. (CDI - relocated.) In-use wiping cloths stored on counters. Correction: Store in use wiping cloths in sanitizer bucket.

Royce Marie Bean Bar 676 Woodland Square Loop SE

Sept. 30: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: DW machine sanitizer, 50-100 ppm chlorine. Contact sanitizer not at adequate strength. Must be maintained at 50 ppm chlorine.

Cronic Cafe & Espresso 1110 Yelm Ave. E

Sep. 23: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Eggnog in single-door under counter fridge, 40-41 F. Exterior display monitoring thermometer read 37 F. Back stock fridge, milk 46 F, monitoring thermometer read 43 F (unit has ice build up on back wall of interior of unit). Food probe thermometer check: My TC #18, 83 F; your smaller dial face food probe thermometer, 84 F. Larger dial face thermometer low by 4-5 F. 50 ppm bleach solution in counter wipes bucket. None detected on nozzle wipe cloth on counter. Sanitizing solutions and cloths need to test between 50-200 ppm when using bleach as sanitizer. Discussed putting small tray with a little bleach solution separate from counter wipes bucket and putting under by espresso machine for the nozzle wipe cloth. Kelsy’s food worker card expired? All others current, valid. Gave and discussed basic sanitary operational checklist to PIC. Discussed whether adding CBD to coffee or drinks. PIC said they are no longer doing so. Be aware that CBD added to drinks at a retail food establishment is considered the addition of an unapproved food additive and would be a violation under current direction from the Washington State Department of Health. Milk, a potentially hazardous food, greater then 41 F. Maintain all PHF at 41 F or less when being cold held. No sanitizer detected on nozzle wipe cloth; not stored between uses in sanitizing solution.

Lacey Food Mart 4603 Lacey Blvd. SE

Sept. 12: 10 red; 12 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods. PHF/TCS in grab-n-go unit and cola merchandiser, above required 41 F or lower. Correction: Ensure foods in cold holding are maintained at or below 41 F. (CDI - moved foods to walk-in.) Thermometers absent/not utilized. Thermometers in grab-n-go unit all showed above 41 F (42-46 F). Thermometer absent in merchandiser with PHF. Correction: Provide and use. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Grab-n-go unit not properly functioning to maintain required cold hold temperatures. Cola merchandiser not properly functioning to maintain required temperatures. Correction: Repair units to properly function. Must maintain 41 F or lower, relocate foods until repaired. (Unable to turn down.) Plumbing not properly maintained. Excessive leak in freezer. Correction: Repair. Relocate food outside of drip. Physical facilities not properly maintained. Cardboard used throughout facility. Shelving absent 6-inch clearance. Correction: Remove cardboard, provide smooth and easily cleanable surfaces.

No violations found

▪ Pizza Hut #035878 (3530 Pacific Ave. SE)