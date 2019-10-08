2 men stabbed overnight in Thurston County

SHARE COPY LINK

Two men were stabbed overnight in the Nisqually Valley, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

One of those men, 53, suffered stab wounds to the chest and head and was ultimately flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Lt. Ray Brady said.

The other man, 37, suffered wounds that weren’t as serious. He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, he said.

About 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the Riverside Manor apartments in the 500 block of Old Pacific Highway Southeast.

The deputies learned that the 53-year-old man had been attacked by four men in the parking lot. The 37-year-old man tried to intervene and was stabbed in the process, Brady said.

Brady thinks the victims and suspects all knew each other. He called it a “targeted assault.”

Detectives have identified one suspect, but are still looking for him, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Carrie Nastansky at carrie.nastansky@co.thurston.wa.us or Detective Alan Clark at alan.clark@co.thurston.wa.us.