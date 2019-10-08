Man, 18, shows up at Providence with gunshot wound

SHARE COPY LINK

An 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower left leg showed up at Providence St. Peter Hospital Monday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The hospital notified law enforcement about 9 :30 p.m., Lt. Ray Brady said.

Despite suffering a gunshot wound, the man and his family have not cooperated with the investigation, he said.

The Sheriff’s Office also isn’t entirely clear on where the shooting took place, but it may have been in the Tanglewilde area of the county, Brady said.

The gunshot wound could also have been self-inflicted, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Howard Reynolds at howard.reynolds@co.thurston.wa.us.