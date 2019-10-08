Elma police chase rifle-wielding burglary suspect

SHARE COPY LINK

A 37-year-old Shelton man was arrested on multiple offenses Tuesday morning after he led police on a chase from burglary location to burglary location, according to Elma police.

Elma police did not pursue the man alone. They also received assistance from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, Montesano police and McCleary Police.

During the burglaries, the suspect pointed a rifle, known as an AK-47, at two of his victims, according to a news release.

About 3 a.m., Elma police were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 1700 block of West Main Street. Once they arrived, they learned of a second burglary in the 100 block of North Ninth.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police would be dispatched to three more locations in Elma before the Shelton man was finally taken into custody in the 300 block of South Fourth Street.

Police say the man resisted arrest and suffered an abrasion, according to the news release. He was treated at Summit Pacific Medical Center. During his treatment, police say he was combative and injured Elma officers.

The man was arrested on suspicion of five counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, third-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Elma police at 360-482-3131.