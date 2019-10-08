Lacey police officer, woman OK after wreck on Martin Way

SHARE COPY LINK

A Lacey police officer and a 65-year-old woman were OK after their vehicles collided on Martin Way Tuesday morning.

About 6:15 a.m., the male officer, driving a police department Ford Explorer, was headed west in the 4800 block of Martin Way, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said.

The officer entered the intersection of Martin Way and the northbound I-5 on-ramp when he was struck by a woman turning left.

The wreck partially blocked the westbound lanes of Martin Way.

Collision investigators have yet to determine who was at fault, Newcomb said.