Local
Lacey police officer, woman OK after wreck on Martin Way
A Lacey police officer and a 65-year-old woman were OK after their vehicles collided on Martin Way Tuesday morning.
About 6:15 a.m., the male officer, driving a police department Ford Explorer, was headed west in the 4800 block of Martin Way, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said.
The officer entered the intersection of Martin Way and the northbound I-5 on-ramp when he was struck by a woman turning left.
The wreck partially blocked the westbound lanes of Martin Way.
Collision investigators have yet to determine who was at fault, Newcomb said.
