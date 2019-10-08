Local

Lacey police officer, woman OK after wreck on Martin Way

A Lacey police officer and a 65-year-old woman were OK after their vehicles collided on Martin Way Tuesday morning.

About 6:15 a.m., the male officer, driving a police department Ford Explorer, was headed west in the 4800 block of Martin Way, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said.

The officer entered the intersection of Martin Way and the northbound I-5 on-ramp when he was struck by a woman turning left.

The wreck partially blocked the westbound lanes of Martin Way.

Collision investigators have yet to determine who was at fault, Newcomb said.

Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
