Local What’s Happening for Oct. 10

Thursday

DSHS Mobile Community Service Office visits Union Gospel Mission: The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Mobile Community Service Office is coming to Olympia from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Union Gospel Mission, 413 Franklin St. SE. Staff with the mobile unit will do application interviews for food, cash and select medical assistance as well as yearly eligibility and mid-certification reviews. Staff also will answer any questions on active cases and about services.

Free noon hour History Talk at Schmidt House: The topic is Thurston County suffragists with historian Shanna Stevenson. She will present the history of women’s right to vote in Washington, including local women who played a major role in the movement, as well as the pioneering women political leaders of Thurston County. The program is presented from noon-1 p.m. at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. First come, first seated. Information: Contact Don Trosper at 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org.

Six-part series on the U.S. Constitution: The John Birch Society is sponsoring a free, educational workshop with DVDs and group discussion about the U.S. Constitution. Attend all six sessions, or drop in for one or several. The group will meet at 7 p.m. on six consecutive Thursdays ending Nov.14 at the Rainier Senior Center, 108 Michigan Ave. S., Rainier. Information: call Gracie Sudano at 360-894-2516.

Saturday

South Sound YMCA Zumba with All Men Instructors: Anyone can join in the fun with the all-male exercise crew from 2-4 p.m. at the Briggs YMCA, 1530 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia. The Shelton Centennial Lions Club organized the event to raise funds for their capital campaign for the Shelton YMCA. For $20 you get entry plus a bottle of cold water and a raffle ticket. Photo booth available. Information: https://www.zumba.com/en-US/event/view/zumba-master-class-all-men-zumba-for-the-y

Screening of “Labor Wars of the Northwest:” A century ago, Northwest cities roiled with labor unrest, strikes, and gunfights, but none more so than in Lewis County where on Nov. 11, 1919, the Centralia Tragedy drew attention nationwide. That cauldron of radicalism and violence is chronicled in the documentary “Labor Wars of the Northwest,” showing at 2 p.m. at the Chehalis Theater, 558 N. Market Blvd. Tickets are $7, but free for students with identification. Following the film, Northwest historian David Jepsen, who wrote and edited “Labor Wars,” will lead a discussion and answer questions. Information: 360-748-0831.

Sunday

Nisqually Community Forest Barbecue and Public Meeting: The Nisqually Community Forest will host a free barbecue for the public from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Wellspring Spa, 54922 Kernahan Road East in Ashford, near the main entrance to Mount Rainier National Park and just off State Route 706. The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about the community forest, 1,920 acres between the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and Elbe Hills State Forest, just above Ashford. The barbecue is free but an RSVP is requested. Please call 360-489-3400 or email staff@nisquallylandtrust.org.

Monday

Healthy Communication workshop: This interactive workshop, presented by the Dispute Resolution Center of Thurston County with the Sound Sound YMCA, will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Briggs YMCA, 1530 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia. It will focus on effective, healthy communication and conflict-resolution techniques. Cost is $20, or $5 for YMCA members and Y Care parents. Free child care available for children 1 to 12 for workshop participants. Pre-registration required. Information: 360-753-6576

Tuesday

Thurston County Comprehensive Plan public hearing: The Thurston County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 280, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia, to accept testimony on proposed amendments to the Thurston County Comprehensive Plan. The purpose is to provide Thurston County residents an opportunity to view the draft Comprehensive Plan chapters, maps, appendices, and associated code amendments, and provide comments. Written or emailed comments also may be submitted until 4 p.m. to Maya.Teeple@co.thurston.wa.us or mail or hand deliver them to Thurston County Community Planning and Economic Development, Attn: Maya Teeple, Associate Planner, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia WA, 98502. Information: www.Thurston2040.com.

Wednesday

Lacey MakerSpace Grand Opening: The public is invited to attend the celebration from 4-6 p.m. put on by the Thurston Economic Development Council, City of Lacey and Saint Martin’s University. The Lacey MakerSpace is a community workshop and space that provides access to fabrication tools and learning, allowing makers to design, collaborate and produce creative projects. At the Grand Opening, attendees can take guided tours and see live demonstrations of the equipment. Hosts will offer do-it-yourself personalized creations, as well as raffles, door prizes, information booths, and discounts for future memberships and classes. Light refreshments and beverages will be provided. The MakerSpace is at 16 Baran Drive SE, Lacey, on the Saint Martin’s campus. Information: Contact Joseph Anderson at joseph.a@laceymakerspace.org

