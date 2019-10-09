Traffic will be slowed on Marvin Road Northeast through the end of October

SHARE COPY LINK

Commuters can expect delays on Marvin Road Northeast through the end of the month, the city of Lacey announced.

In order to accommodate a new multi-building warehouse project in the area, Marvin Road Northeast, from Hawks Prairie Road Northeast to 40th Court Northeast, will periodically be reduced to one lane.

That work begins Thursday and will continue through Oct. 31. The work will take place 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

During the lane closures, crews will install sidewalks, curbs, gutters, planter strips and street lighting.

The warehouse project was one pitched by Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development LLC, The Olympian reported in April. It wants to develop an 130-acre parcel with three warehouse buildings that total 1.9 million square feet.

According to the company website, NorthPoint develops industrial, senior housing and self-storage properties. It is active in 16 states, including Washington state.

The company’s biggest customer is General Motors. Other customers include Amazon, Walmart, Grainger, United Parcel Service, New Balance Shoes, Saks Fifth Ave, Post Cereal, Kubota Tractor and General Electric, according to its website.