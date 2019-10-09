Crews called to fire at west Olympia restaurant

SHARE COPY LINK

Fire broke out Wednesday morning at a west Olympia restaurant.

The fire was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at Mediterranean Breeze on Harrison Avenue Northwest near Division Street Northwest. At one point smoke could be seen from the street.

No injuries were reported, according to an Olympia Fire Department tweet.

While most of the damage was to the restaurant, Olympia Furniture Co. in the building’s basement had some smoke and water damage, according to the tweet.

OFD is operating at a commercial fire the Mediterranean Breeze, 2302 Harrison Ave NW. Crews arrived to find a kitchen fire. The bulk of the fire is extinguished. Video credit, Andrew Topsana. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/Kd7kDezq0u — Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) October 9, 2019

The cause was under investigation.