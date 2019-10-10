Olympia library readies for extended closure for renovations

SHARE COPY LINK

The Olympia branch of Timberland Regional Library will close for more than a month in late fall for renovations.

The library building on Eighth Avenue Southeast is owned by the city of Olympia, which is responsible for maintenance and repairs to the building. The city plans to install new carpet and paint, while the library, which is responsible for everything inside the building, will put in new furniture and rearrange shelving.

The work is expected to begin Dec. 1 and wrap up by the end of January, said LG Nelson, Timberland’s facilities manager.

The plan for now is to keep part of the building open for library users to pick up items on hold and return items. But for people who depend on the library for a warm place to go in winter months, the closure comes at a bad time.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It is a place that people go to use the computer, get warm, nap, use the Wi-Fi,” said Keylee Marineau, Thurston County’s homelessness coordinator, who said she learned of the closure late last month. “It will impact definitely the downtown core.”

She said county and city officials and social service providers are looking at ways to offset the impact. A city of Olympia spokeswoman said Timberland set the date for the renovations.