Suspect wanted in connection to Nisqually Valley stabbing was already in jail

SHARE COPY LINK

It turns out Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detectives didn’t have to go far to find a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing this week: He was already in jail, probable cause information shows.

About 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 500 block of Old Pacific Highway Southeast after a report of a stabbing. Two hours later, the 36-year-old male suspect was arrested by the Washington State Patrol for an unrelated matter and booked into the county jail.

And that’s where detectives later interviewed the suspect. He was set to appear in court Thursday on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault.

Charging documents give the following account:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 36-year-old suspect said he and his three friends were going to help his “homeboy’s girl,” who they thought was being held hostage in an apartment.

The four donned black ski masks and jumped a 53-year-old man outside the building. The suspect, using an 8-inch knife, stabbed the man once in the stomach and repeatedly in the chest.

He said the 53-year-old victim owed him money and also had stolen his clothes, firearms and drugs.

During the attack, a 37-year-old man tried to intervene and was stabbed in the process. Both he and the 53-year-old man were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, then the 53-year-old man was sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

That man is still hospitalized but is expected to survive, Lt. Ray Brady said Thursday.

It was not clear who stabbed the 37-year-old man. Tuesday’s incident is still under investigation.