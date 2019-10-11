Driver who was pulled over takes off, dies in crash, WSP says 

SHARE COPY LINK

A 19-year-old Aberdeen woman died after crashing while fleeing Washington State Patrol near Elma late Thursday, according to State Patrol.

According to State Patrol, the woman was trying to flee a marked State Patrol vehicle that had pulled her over. She drove west on state Route 8 for about 5 miles before she lost control trying to pass a truck. Her vehicle went off the road and into the median, rolling several times.

The woman, the only person in her vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened near South Union Road about 11:45 p.m., according to Washington State Department of Transportation. Traffic on Route 8 was detoured overnight for the investigation.

State Patrol dispatch said the woman was initially pulled over for driving out of the lane multiple times.