These I-5 ramps in Lacey will close next week

Early-morning and nighttime commuters take note: I-5 ramps from Marvin Road to the freeway will close during overnight hours next week, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The works begins Monday and ends Friday.

The following is about to happen:

▪ The on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout the week.

▪ The on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

During the closures, crews will install lighting and ramp meter infrastructure, as well as temporary paving along road shoulders.

The work could be postponed if it rains.

All of the work is tied to transforming the old interchange in the area into a diverging diamond interchange, which is expected to improve traffic flows. The $48 million project is expected to be complete in winter 2020.