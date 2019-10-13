Local What’s Happening for Oct. 13

Sunday

Nisqually Community Forest barbecue and public meeting: The Nisqually Community Forest will host a free barbecue for the public 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Wellspring Spa, 54922 Kernahan Road East, Ashford, near the main entrance to Mount Rainier National Park and just off State Route 706. The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about the community forest, 1,920 acres between the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and Elbe Hills State Forest, just above Ashford. The barbecue is free but RSVP is requested. Call 360-489-3400 or email staff@nisquallylandtrust.org.

Monday

Healthy communication workshop: This interactive workshop, presented by the Dispute Resolution Center of Thurston County with the Sound Sound YMCA, will run from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Briggs YMCA, 1530 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia. It will focus on effective, healthy communication and conflict-resolution techniques. Cost is $20, or $5 for YMCA members and Y Care parents. Free child care available for children 1 to 12 for workshop participants. Pre-registration required. Information: mediatethurston.org/communication-workshop or 360-956-1155.

Tuesday

Hearing on Thurston County Comprehensive Plan: The Thurston County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 280, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia, to accept testimony on proposed amendments to the Thurston County Comprehensive Plan. The purpose is to provide Thurston County residents an opportunity to view the draft Comprehensive Plan chapters, maps, appendices, and associated code amendments, and provide comments. Written or emailed comments also may be submitted until 4 p.m. to Maya.Teeple@co.thurston.wa.us or mail or hand deliver them to Thurston County Community Planning and Economic Development, Attn: Maya Teeple, Associate Planner, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia WA, 98502. Information: www.Thurston2040.com.

Shelton candidates talk climate change: Join the League of Women Voters of Mason County for its monthly meeting 12-1:30 p.m. for a discussion with Shelton City Council and Shelton School Board candidates about climate change followed by guest speaker State Rep. Beth Doglio. Meetings are held at the Olympic Community College Library, 937 Alpine Way, Shelton.

Wednesday

Lacey MakerSpace grand opening: The public is invited to attend the celebration from 4-6 p.m. put on by the Thurston Economic Development Council, city of Lacey and Saint Martin’s University. The Lacey MakerSpace is a community workshop and space that provides access to fabrication tools and learning, allowing makers to design, collaborate and produce creative projects. Attendees can take guided tours and see live demonstrations of the equipment. Hosts will offer do-it-yourself personalized creations, as well as raffles, door prizes, information booths, and discounts for future memberships and classes. Light refreshments and beverages will be provided. The MakerSpace is at 16 Baran Drive SE, Lacey, on Saint Martin’s campus. Information: Contact Joseph Anderson at joseph.a@laceymakerspace.org.

Thursday

Ballot talk with Thurston County Republicans: Thurston County Republicans will host a discussion of November ballot initiatives’ impact on civil rights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia, in Building 1, Room 152. Guest speaker will be State Rep. James Walsh. Event is free and open to the public.

KUOW tour comes to Olympia: KUOW’s “Week in Review” is on tour and will record at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia, from 7-9 p.m. The all-ages show is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required at KUOW.org/events. Host Bill Radke will be joined by Rachel La Corte, state capitol correspondent for the Associated Press, and more guests.

Neighborhood associations candidate forum: Olympia Council of Neighborhood Associations will host a candidate forum 7-8:30 p.m. at Garfield Elementary School, 325 Plymouth St. NW, Olympia, with all the candidates for mayor and City Council. Questions were solicited from residents in September. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Information: www.olympianeighborhoods.org.

Business group candidate forum: West Olympia Business Association will host a City Council candidate forum at 12 p.m. in the new Capital Mall Onespace, 625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia. Each candidate will have time for opening remarks and to respond to questions and meet with attendees. Event is free and open to the public. The West Olympia Business Association is a non-profit, non-partisan advocacy organization.

Historic Tumwater cemeteries: Did you know that Tumwater’s historic cemetery at Cleveland Avenue and North Street is actually four cemeteries? Tumwater Historical Association board members will discuss the history 5-6 p.m. at the Tumwater First Baptist Church, 405 X St., Tumwater. Audience members will learn about each of the four sites and some of the many people interred there.

Annual Bridge community reception: The Bridge Music Project’s third annual community reception will support the group’s efforts to empower youth through music, 6-9 p.m. at The Hub at Lacey, 676 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. Members of the Olympia Symphony Orchestra will join youth from The Bridge for a brief performance. Connie Phegley and Kenny Pugh of Old School Pizza will be honored with The Bridge Community Partner of the Year Award. Free, donations accepted. Tickets and information: facebook.com/TheBridgeMusicProject.

Friday

Opioids and the workforce forum: Join the Thurston Asset Building Coalition for a forum on opioid use reduction and recovery with keynote speaker Dominique Davis, founder and CEO of Community Passageways in Settle. Take a deeper look at the opioid crisis and its impact on employers and the workforce from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at SPSCC Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Registration is $10-$25 at thurstonabc.org/events. Scholarships available.

100 new trees on the Capitol Campus: To celebrate Urban and Community Forestry Month, the state’s departments of Enterprise Services and Natural Resources are partnering to plant 100 new trees on the Capitol Campus between October and April. The state agencies will kick off their tree planting efforts at an event 12 p.m. at the corner of Capitol Way and Sid Snyder Ave. SW, Olympia.

Saturday

Baha’i Faith film screening: The Olympia Baha’i Community will host a free showing of “The Gate, Dawn of the Baha’i Faith,” at 2 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. The film commemorates the bicentenary birthdays of The Bab and Bahaullah, founders of the Baha’i Faith.

Senior Services fundraiser: Brunch and silent auction fundraiser will benefit Senior Services for South Sound from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Eileen Mckenzie Sullivan, Inge Marcus and Elsa McLain will be honored for having made a lasting difference in our senior community. Tickets are $75 at www.SouthSoundSeniors.org, at the Olympia and Lacey senior centers or by calling 360-586-6181.

Free quartet concert: The Liberty Quartet of Meridian, Idaho, will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church Chehalis, 111 NW Prindle St., Chehalis. Open to the public.

Deschutes Estuary fundraiser: Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a live auction fundraiser with State Rep. Beth Doglio, food catered by Nineveh Assyrian, silent auction with local goods and live music by the Lumen. 6-10 p.m. at South Bay Grange, 3918 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Olympia. Tickets: $40 or $75 for two in advance at deschutesestuary.org, $50 at the door.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.