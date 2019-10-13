Local

Olympia woman is hurt after collision on U.S. 101

A 39-year-old woman was injured Friday and taken to an area hospital after the vehicle she was riding in went off the road and crashed, according to the Washington State Patrol.

She was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. The 31-year-old male driver, also from Olympia, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, Thurston County Jail records show.

The man was suspected of driving under the influence.

About 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Olympia man was headed north on U.S. 101, near the Thurston/Mason County line. Troopers say he lost control of the vehicle and it drove off into a ditch in the trees.

The northbound lane of U.S. 101 was blocked for two hours.

