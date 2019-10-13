Olympia woman is hurt after collision on U.S. 101

SHARE COPY LINK

A 39-year-old woman was injured Friday and taken to an area hospital after the vehicle she was riding in went off the road and crashed, according to the Washington State Patrol.

She was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. The 31-year-old male driver, also from Olympia, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, Thurston County Jail records show.

The man was suspected of driving under the influence.

About 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Olympia man was headed north on U.S. 101, near the Thurston/Mason County line. Troopers say he lost control of the vehicle and it drove off into a ditch in the trees.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The northbound lane of U.S. 101 was blocked for two hours.