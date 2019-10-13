Local

Thurston County issues toxic algae advisory for Lake Lawrence

Thurston County has issued a toxic algae advisory for Lake Lawrence near Rainier after microsystin, a liver toxin, was found at an unsafe level.

The lake was tested Wednesday; the finding was announced Friday, according to a news release.

The county recommends the following:

Do not drink the lake water.

Avoid contact with water containing algae. Do not swim or water ski in areas with algae.

Keep pets and livestock away from areas where algae blooms are present.

When fishing, use only catch-and-release of any fish caught during an algae bloom.

Do not eat fish that come from the lake during an algae bloom.

Avoid areas of scum when boating.

Thurston County Environmental Health will collect weekly samples until the algae bloom clears.

For more information, go to nwtoxicalgae.org or call 360-867-2626.

