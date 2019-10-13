Local
Thurston County issues toxic algae advisory for Lake Lawrence
Thurston County has issued a toxic algae advisory for Lake Lawrence near Rainier after microsystin, a liver toxin, was found at an unsafe level.
The lake was tested Wednesday; the finding was announced Friday, according to a news release.
The county recommends the following:
▪ Do not drink the lake water.
▪ Avoid contact with water containing algae. Do not swim or water ski in areas with algae.
▪ Keep pets and livestock away from areas where algae blooms are present.
▪ When fishing, use only catch-and-release of any fish caught during an algae bloom.
▪ Do not eat fish that come from the lake during an algae bloom.
▪ Avoid areas of scum when boating.
Thurston County Environmental Health will collect weekly samples until the algae bloom clears.
For more information, go to nwtoxicalgae.org or call 360-867-2626.
