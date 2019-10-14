Local
Deaths for Oct. 14
DiJulio, Kathleen Ann, 71, Lacey, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Gullett, Hubert Forest, 83, Shelton, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Haaby, Geraldine Louise, 85, Tumwater, died Thursday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hannegan, Anthony Wayne, 54, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at another person’s residence. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Manibusan, Cristina, 87, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Tacoma General Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Palmer, Suzan C., 71, Shelton, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Prentiss, Bertram Orlow, 91, Olympia, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at The Firs, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Comments