2-car crash blocked northbound I-5 for 3 hours on Sunday

A 2-car crash blocked northbound I-5 in Thurston County for three hours on Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 33-year-old Burnaby, British Columbia resident was injured in the crash and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

About 5:20 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old Pennsylvania woman, and the driver from Burnaby, were headed north on I-5 at 93rd Avenue.

Troopers say the Pennsylvania woman lost control of her car and crashed into the Burnaby driver’s car.

She faces a possible charge of vehicular assault, according to the State Patrol.

