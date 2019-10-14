Local
2-car crash blocked northbound I-5 for 3 hours on Sunday
A 2-car crash blocked northbound I-5 in Thurston County for three hours on Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 33-year-old Burnaby, British Columbia resident was injured in the crash and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
About 5:20 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old Pennsylvania woman, and the driver from Burnaby, were headed north on I-5 at 93rd Avenue.
Troopers say the Pennsylvania woman lost control of her car and crashed into the Burnaby driver’s car.
She faces a possible charge of vehicular assault, according to the State Patrol.
