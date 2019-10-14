Here’s why Capitol Lake will be lower this week

SHARE COPY LINK

Water levels in Capitol Lake will be lowered Wednesday evening in preparation for the replacement of the dam’s main operating cables Thursday, according to the state Department of Enterprise Services.

The cable replacement is scheduled for early Thursday morning into the afternoon. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will not be affected.

Once the work is done, water levels will return to the normal winter setting. But with rain in the forecast starting Wednesday, the department says, lake levels may be readjusted later in the week.