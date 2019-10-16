Man is robbed at gunpoint after trying to buy marijuana in Olympia

SHARE COPY LINK

An 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night after he tried to buy marijuana, according to Olympia police.

Police have a good lead on the suspects, who they think fled to Pierce or King counties, Lt. Paul Lower said.

About 9 p.m. Tuesday, the victim met the suspects in the 700 block of Alta Street Southwest in west Olympia.

The 18-year-old got into their vehicle and handed over his money; the suspects pulled out their guns. The driver had a revolver-style weapon, while the two suspects in the back seat pulled out handguns, Lower said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The buyer also was struck on the left side of his face, either by fist or with a pistol grip, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.