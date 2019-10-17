Local
Reserve your spot soon for a holiday tour of the Governor’s Mansion
Reservations for holiday tours at the Governor’s Mansion will be accepted starting Nov. 1.
Morning and afternoon tours will be offered Wednesdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Adult tour guests must present photo identification and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The circa-1908 mansion, the oldest building on Capitol Campus, is traditionally adorned for the holidays with floral arrangements, wreaths and seasonal lights. Visitors will get a 35-minute walking tour of the holiday decorations and the home’s permanent collection of antique furnishings and Northwest artwork.
Reservations must be made at least 24-hours in advance at https://apps.des.wa.gov/Mansion/Mansion.aspx.
For information, call 360-902-8880 or email at tours@des.wa.gov. The all-volunteer non-profit Governor’s Mansion Foundation hosts weekly tours most Wednesdays rest of the year.
