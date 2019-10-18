Local What’s Happening for Oct. 18

Friday

Opioids and the workforce: Join the Thurston Asset Building Coalition for a forum on opioid use reduction and recovery with keynote speaker Dominique Davis, founder and CEO of Community Passageways in Settle. Take a deeper look at the opioid crisis and its impact on employers and the workforce from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at SPSCC Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Registration is $10-$25 at thurstonabc.org/events. Scholarships available.

100 new trees on the Capitol Campus: To celebrate Urban and Community Forestry Month, the state’s departments of Enterprise Services and Natural Resources are partnering to plant 100 new trees on the Capitol Campus between October and April. The state agencies will kick off their tree planting efforts at an event 12 p.m. at the corner of Capitol Way and Sid Snyder Ave. SW, Olympia.

Saturday

Orca Recovery Day: Volunteers will be removing invasive weeds and installing native plants along the shoreline from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at West Bay Park, 700 West Bay Drive NW, Olympia, in honor of Orca Recovery Day, hosted by Thurston Conservation District. It’s one of about 80 events that will bring thousands of people together to work on habitat restoration projects to benefit endangered orcas. Sign up at tinyurl.com/TCDvolunteer.

Baha’i Faith film screening: The Olympia Baha’i Community will host a free showing of “The Gate, Dawn of the Baha’i Faith,” at 2 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. The film commemorates the bicentenary birthdays of The Bab and Bahaullah, founders of the Baha’i Faith.

Senior Services fundraiser: Brunch and silent auction fundraiser will benefit Senior Services for South Sound from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Eileen Mckenzie Sullivan, Inge Marcus and Elsa McLain will be honored for having made a lasting difference in our senior community. Tickets are $75 at www.SouthSoundSeniors.org, at the Olympia and Lacey senior centers or by calling 360-586-6181.

Free quartet concert: The Liberty Quartet of Meridian, Idaho, will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church Chehalis, 111 NW Prindle St., Chehalis. Open to the public.

Deschutes Estuary fundraiser: Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a live auction fundraiser with State Rep. Beth Doglio, food catered by Nineveh Assyrian, silent auction with local goods and live music by the Lumen. 6-10 p.m. at South Bay Grange, 3918 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Olympia. Tickets: $40 or $75 for two in advance at deschutesestuary.org, $50 at the door.

Sunday

Free quartet concert: Liberty Quartet of Meridian, Idaho, will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. at Mt. View Church Of The Nazarene, 940 Israel Road SW, Tumwater. Open to the public.

Historic homes and author tour: Visit historic homes in Tumwater and stock up on books for the holidays. From 1-4 p.m., more than a dozen local authors will be on hand to sell and sign their books: Gary Ritchie, Dennis Larsen, Lauren Danner, John Dodge, Drew Crooks, Jennifer Crooks, Deb Ross, David Scherer Water, Maria Mudd Ruth, Ned Hayes, Alec Clayton, Christian Carvajal and Laura Swan. Authors will be stationed at the Crosby House at 702 Deschutes Way SW, Brewmaster’s House at 602 Deschutes Way SW, and the Schmidt House at 330 Schmidt Place SW. Selected authors will also give brief talks at the Schmidt House at 1:15 and 1:45 p.m. and at the Brewmaster’s House at 2:30 and 3 p.m. Admission is free, donations will be accepted. Information: karen@olytumfoundation.org or 360-890-2299. Sponsored by the city of Tumwater and the Olympia Tumwater Foundation.

Tuesday

Courthouse public hearing: Thurston County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on a proposed property tax increase to fund a new courthouse and county office complex. Voters will be asked to approve the plan in an April 2020 special election. The public hearing will be 5:30 p.m. at Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia. Information: thurstoncountywa.gov/bocc/Pages/courthouse-civic-project.aspx

Thursday

History of Olympia’s airport: History Talks at Schmidt House presents “The History of the Olympia Airport,” 12-1 p.m. at Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Jeff Johnson, administrator of the Olympic Flight Museum in Tumwater, will discuss the airport’s history, share stories and photos of this facility that has been part of Tumwater’s history nearly since airplanes were invented. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Free, donations accepted. Information: 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org.

Commissioner talks county issues: Thurston County Commissioner Tye Menser will discuss issues facing the county and take questions from the audiance, 7-8:30 p.m. at Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Drive, Room 152, Olympia. Arrive by 6:45 p.m. Sponsored by Olympia Indivisible.

Panel discussion on socialism: A panel discussion on socialism hosted by Economics for Everyone, 7-9 p.m. at Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. The panel will consist of four local groups who will answers questions on socialism and how it relates to issues like food, daycare, housing, health, education and transportation. Free.

