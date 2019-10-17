Man kicked off Amtrak for locking himself in bathroom. That was just the beginning, police say

A 40-year-old Tacoma man was booked into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of multiple offenses on Wednesday.

But before he ultimately wound up in jail, he was first kicked off Amtrak for locking himself in the bathroom, according to Centralia police.

Police were dispatched to the train station in downtown Centralia about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Dave Clary said.

After police responded to the scene, the man threatened to break a window so that he could be taken to jail. He also said the “cartel was waiting for him,” Clary said.

Police then gave the man a ride to an area Greyhound Bus Station where he again locked himself in the bathroom. The man then requested medical attention, so police took him to an area hospital where he became disorderly and locked himself in the bathroom once more.

The man later threatened the life of a police officer, Clary said. He was booked into jail about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Lewis County Jail information shows the suspect got into more trouble once he was inside.

The Tacoma man was booked on suspicion of felony harassment, second-degree assault, possession of a weapon by prisoner and malicious mischief.