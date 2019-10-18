Hundreds without power in west Olympia, but school is still on

Puget Sound Energy says equipment failure is to blame for a power outage affecting 725 customers in west Olympia starting early Friday morning.

The outage was affecting customers on either side of Cooper Point Road Northwest from 14th Avenue Northwest to about 20th Avenue Northwest, according to PSE’s outage map.

That includes Marshall Middle School and Hansen Elementary School. Olympia School District tweeted both schools are without power but that school is continuing as scheduled, and lunch will be served.