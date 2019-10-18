It’s been a wet October in Olympia (and more rain is coming)

The Olympia area water year — the October-to-October period that accounts for most of the precipitation in the region — is already off to a pretty wet start, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Through Thursday in October, 2.24 inches of rain have fallen in the Olympia area, which is above normal for the first 17 days of the month, meteorologist Jake DeFlitch said.

The area typically receives about 1.94 inches for that period, he said.

Although October marks the start of the water year, September was pretty wet in the Olympia area, too. More than three inches — 3.43 inches to be exact — fell, which smashed the typical total of 1.71 inches.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

And more rain is coming, so don’t put away that umbrella or those galoshes just yet.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through Tuesday, including up to an inch of rain in the next 24 hours, DeFlitch said.