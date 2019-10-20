Man, 61, is hurt after head-on collision on state Route 3

A head-on collision on state Route 3 sent a 61-year-old Grapeview man to an area hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 38-year-old Shelton man, who troopers say caused the crash, was not hurt.

About 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the Shelton man was headed north on Route 3 at milepost 10.

After an uninvolved vehicle slowed for a maintenance vehicle on the side of the road, troopers say the Shelton man swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a collision with that slower vehicle and crashed head-on into the Grapeview man’s Subaru Forester.

The Shelton man was driving a Ford Ranger pickup.

After the crash, the Grapeview man was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.

Troopers say the Shelton man was driving at speeds too fast for conditions.