Man, 61, is hurt after head-on collision on state Route 3
A head-on collision on state Route 3 sent a 61-year-old Grapeview man to an area hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 38-year-old Shelton man, who troopers say caused the crash, was not hurt.
About 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the Shelton man was headed north on Route 3 at milepost 10.
After an uninvolved vehicle slowed for a maintenance vehicle on the side of the road, troopers say the Shelton man swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a collision with that slower vehicle and crashed head-on into the Grapeview man’s Subaru Forester.
The Shelton man was driving a Ford Ranger pickup.
After the crash, the Grapeview man was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.
Troopers say the Shelton man was driving at speeds too fast for conditions.
