Oakville woman dies in crash near Capitol Forest
A 24-year-old Oakville woman died in a single-vehicle crash near Capitol Forest Sunday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 9 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old Elma man and the woman were headed north on the Capitol Forest D Line Road, about a half-mile north of U.S. 12.
Troopers say the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, down an embankment and crashed into a tree.
She died at the scene. The Elma man, who was driving the vehicle, was hurt and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
The Capitol Forest D Line Road was blocked for seven hours, according to the State Patrol.
