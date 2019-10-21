Local

Oakville woman dies in crash near Capitol Forest

A 24-year-old Oakville woman died in a single-vehicle crash near Capitol Forest Sunday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 9 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old Elma man and the woman were headed north on the Capitol Forest D Line Road, about a half-mile north of U.S. 12.

Troopers say the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, down an embankment and crashed into a tree.

She died at the scene. The Elma man, who was driving the vehicle, was hurt and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

The Capitol Forest D Line Road was blocked for seven hours, according to the State Patrol.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
