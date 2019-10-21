Oakville woman dies in crash near Capitol Forest

A 24-year-old Oakville woman died in a single-vehicle crash near Capitol Forest Sunday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 9 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old Elma man and the woman were headed north on the Capitol Forest D Line Road, about a half-mile north of U.S. 12.

Troopers say the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, down an embankment and crashed into a tree.

She died at the scene. The Elma man, who was driving the vehicle, was hurt and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

The Capitol Forest D Line Road was blocked for seven hours, according to the State Patrol.