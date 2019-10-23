Local What’s Happening for Oct. 23

Wednesday

SPSCC Artist & Lecture series with Olmeca: The bilingual hip-hop artist, producer and activitist will speak and perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at South Puget Sound Community College’s Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $15, or $10 for students or seniors; SPSCC students, faculty and staff are admitted free.

Thursday

History of Olympia’s airport: History Talks at Schmidt House presents “The History of the Olympia Airport,” 12-1 p.m. at Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Jeff Johnson, administrator of the Olympic Flight Museum in Tumwater, will discuss the airport’s history, share stories and photos of this facility that has been part of Tumwater’s history nearly since airplanes were invented. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Free, donations accepted. Information: 360-786-8117 or history@olytumfoundation.org.

Commissioner talks county issues: Thurston County Commissioner Tye Menser will discuss issues facing the county and take questions from the audience, 7-8:30 p.m. at Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Drive, Room 152, Olympia. Arrive by 6:45 p.m. Sponsored by Olympia Indivisible.

Panel discussion on socialism: A panel discussion on socialism hosted by Economics for Everyone, 7-9 p.m. at Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. The panel will consist of four local groups who will answers questions on socialism and how it relates to issues like food, daycare, housing, health, education and transportation. Free.

Saturday

League lunch and auction: League of Women Voters of Thurston County will host a luncheon and silent auction to benefit its education fund 11:30 a.m. at Indian Summer Country Club, 5900 Troon Lane SE, Olympia. Keynote speaker is Michelle Gonzalez, director of Washington State Women’s Commission. The LWV will honor CIELO, a local immigration support organization, and Cascadia Research Collective, a non-profit research organization formed in 1979 in Olympia. Tickets are $65. For reservations, go to www.lwvthurston.org or call 360-866-0169 or 360-485-7304.

Homelessness response workshop: The city of Olympia’s work group tasked with developing the city’s homeless response plan will host a public workshop to discuss possible strategies 9-11:30 a.m. at Olympia High School, 1302 North St. SE, Olympia. A second workshop will be held 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia. The work group has already heard from more than 700 community members in workshops, focus groups, surveys and elsewhere. Information: olympiawa.gov/community/homelessness.aspx.

Women’s health event: Mason General Hospital will offer 3D mammograms to women over 40 at the upcoming free women’s health event, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Dr., Shelton. Those who are uninsured or under-insured will be able to obtain a free mammogram. Other complimentary health services, such as diabetes and blood pressure screenings, nutritional health services and mini-massages. Information: www.masongeneral.com.

Community garage sale: Up to 300 vendors will be at the annual Fall Community Garage Sale at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 North National Ave., Chehalis. Early-bird shoppers can enter for $5 at 8, regular admission is $3 from 9 a.m-3 .p.m. Ages 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Booths are $45 each. Set-up is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25. No spaces are rented on sale day. Rain or shine. Information: 360-740-2655 or www.southwestwashingtonfairgrounds.org.

First responders honored: The American Legion CPL Christopher Nelson Post 49 in Rochester is hosting its biannual American Legion First Responders Awards Ceremony at 12 p.m. at the Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St. SW, Rochester. Honoring those individuals who serve and protect Thurston County communities with awards. The event and meal are free, and local community members are invited to attend. Space and catering is limited to 200 people.

Saturday and Sunday

Boo Bash: The Hands On Children’s Museum’s annual Halloween event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Activities include exploring the monsters of the deep, searching for treasure on the ghost ship, discovering the power of electricity (including what makes eels electric), making a glow-in-the-dark silkscreen print, pressing apples into cider, and chemistry demonstrations by Dr. Science. Free with museum admission. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/384309489144979/?event_time_id=384309492478312

Tuesday

Are Salmon Doomed? The Montesano Timberland Library, 125 Main St. S., will host a program titled “Are Salmon Doomed? Hatching a Plan to Save a Northwest Icon” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Climatologist Nick Bond explores the past, present, and possible future conditions for salmon in Washington state, shares lessons on how local communities have supported salmon runs, but also takes a hard look at the realities climate change poses for the fish. Information: 360-249-4211 or https://events.trl.org/events/are-salmon-doomed-hatching-plan-save-northwest-icon-1

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.