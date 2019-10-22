Local

Woman who died in Capitol Forest crash is identified

Conny Brown died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash near Capitol Forest, according to the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office.

The 24-year-old Oakville woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was headed north on Capitol Forest D Line Road about 9 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers say the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, down an embankment and crashed into a tree.

Brown died at the scene, according to the State Patrol.

The 25-year-old Elma man driving the vehicle was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  