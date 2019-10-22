Woman who died in Capitol Forest crash is identified

Conny Brown died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash near Capitol Forest, according to the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office.

The 24-year-old Oakville woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was headed north on Capitol Forest D Line Road about 9 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers say the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, down an embankment and crashed into a tree.

Brown died at the scene, according to the State Patrol.

The 25-year-old Elma man driving the vehicle was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.