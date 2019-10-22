Local
Woman who died in Capitol Forest crash is identified
Conny Brown died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash near Capitol Forest, according to the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office.
The 24-year-old Oakville woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was headed north on Capitol Forest D Line Road about 9 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, down an embankment and crashed into a tree.
Brown died at the scene, according to the State Patrol.
The 25-year-old Elma man driving the vehicle was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
