Local

1 airlifted, 2 others injured in Mason County crash Wednesday

A 21-year-old Shelton man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center early Wednesday morning after a crash on State Route 3 in Mason County, Washington State Patrol says. Two other men involved in the crash were injured and transported to nearby hospitals.

About 4 a.m., a 50-year-old Grapeview man was driving westbound on Grapeview Loop Road at State Route 3 and failed to yield at a stop sign, according to a State Patrol press memo. The man pulled out in front of the car the 21-year-old was driving on State Route 3 with his 19-year-old passenger, and the two collided.

All three men were wearing seat belts. The State Patrol suspects drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The roadway was partially closed for four hours Wednesday to allow for an investigation.

Profile Image of Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019. She primarily covers Thurston County government and its courts, as well as breaking news. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
