1 airlifted, 2 others injured in Mason County crash Wednesday

A 21-year-old Shelton man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center early Wednesday morning after a crash on State Route 3 in Mason County, Washington State Patrol says. Two other men involved in the crash were injured and transported to nearby hospitals.

About 4 a.m., a 50-year-old Grapeview man was driving westbound on Grapeview Loop Road at State Route 3 and failed to yield at a stop sign, according to a State Patrol press memo. The man pulled out in front of the car the 21-year-old was driving on State Route 3 with his 19-year-old passenger, and the two collided.

All three men were wearing seat belts. The State Patrol suspects drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The roadway was partially closed for four hours Wednesday to allow for an investigation.

