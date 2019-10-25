Local What’s Happening for Oct. 25

Saturday

League of Women Voters lunch and auction: The League will host a luncheon and silent auction to benefit its education fund at 11:30 a.m. at Indian Summer Country Club, 5900 Troon Lane SE, Olympia. Keynote speaker is Michelle Gonzalez, director of Washington State Women’s Commission. The LWV will honor CIELO, a local immigration support organization, and Cascadia Research Collective, a non-profit research organization formed in 1979 in Olympia. Tickets are $65. For reservations, go to www.lwvthurston.org or call 360-866-0169 or 360-485-7304.

Homelessness response workshop: The city of Olympia’s work group tasked with developing the city’s homeless response plan will host a public workshop to discuss possible strategies 9-11:30 a.m. at Olympia High School, 1302 North St. SE, Olympia. A second workshop will be held 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia. The work group has already heard from more than 700 community members in workshops, focus groups, surveys and elsewhere. Information: olympiawa.gov/community/homelessness.aspx.

Women’s health event: Mason General Hospital will offer 3D mammograms to women over 40 at the upcoming free women’s health event, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Dr., Shelton. Those who are uninsured or under-insured will be able to obtain a free mammogram. Other complimentary health services, such as diabetes and blood pressure screenings, nutritional health services and mini-massages. Information: www.masongeneral.com.

Community garage sale: Up to 300 vendors will be at the annual Fall Community Garage Sale at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 North National Ave., Chehalis. Early-bird shoppers can enter for $5 at 8, regular admission is $3 from 9 a.m-3 .p.m. Ages 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Booths are $45 each. Set-up is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25. No spaces are rented on sale day. Rain or shine. Information: 360-740-2655 or www.southwestwashingtonfairgrounds.org.

First responders honored: The American Legion CPL Christopher Nelson Post 49 in Rochester is hosting its biannual American Legion First Responders Awards Ceremony at noon at the Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St. SW, Rochester. Honoring those individuals who serve and protect Thurston County communities with awards. The event and meal are free, and local community members are invited to attend. Space and catering is limited to 200 people.

Fall Festival and Trunk ‘n’ Treat: First United Methodist Church of Olympia will host an afternoon of games, crafts, and treats at this free, family-centered public event. Trick or treat outside and then come inside for fall- and Halloween-themed games and crafts. Hours are 1-4 p.m. at the church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2473534556201926/

DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: As part of the 18th annual nationwide event, people can drop off unused opioids and other pharmaceuticals as well as vaping devices and cartridges from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lacey QFC at 4775 Whitman Lane SE, or at the Tenino Police Department, 358 McClellan St. SE, Tenino. The service is free and anonymous. Information: 800-882-9539

Saturday and Sunday

Boo Bash: The Hands On Children’s Museum’s annual Halloween event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Activities include exploring the monsters of the deep, searching for treasure on the ghost ship, discovering the power of electricity (including what makes eels electric), making a glow-in-the-dark silkscreen print, pressing apples into cider, and chemistry demonstrations by Dr. Science. Free with museum admission. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/384309489144979/?event_time_id=384309492478312

Tuesday

Are Salmon Doomed? The Montesano Timberland Library, 125 Main St. S., will host a program titled “Are Salmon Doomed? Hatching a Plan to Save a Northwest Icon” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Climatologist Nick Bond explores the past, present, and possible future conditions for salmon in Washington state, shares lessons on how local communities have supported salmon runs, but also takes a hard look at the realities climate change poses for the fish. Information: 360-249-4211 or https://events.trl.org/events/are-salmon-doomed-hatching-plan-save-northwest-icon-1

Voter registration deadline: This is the last day for remote registrations and updates to existing registrations online, by mail, or at voter registration drives. Register online at VoteWA.gov, or by mail at Thurston County Auditor’s Office, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Room 118, Olympia WA 98502. Information: 360-786-5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us

Slow Food Greater Olympia fall cooking class: Mike Holbein, chef at Olympia’s Our Table restaurant, will teach his tips and tricks for cooking mushrooms from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the GRuB Farmhouse, 2016 Elliott Ave. NW, Olympia. Cost is $60. Sign up at brownpapertickets.com

Thursday

Swantown Spookfest: The historic Swantown Inn & Spa will be invaded by some uninvited former residents for Halloween. Visit with the undead from 5 to 8 p.m. at the bed and breakfast, 1431 11th Ave. SE, Olympia.

