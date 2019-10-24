Shelton man suspected of DUI following crash on Highway 101

A Shelton man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he and another driver crashed into a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 101, according to Washington State Patrol. The pedestrian and the DUI suspect were injured.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near Southeast Ryan Road south of Shelton.

According to the State Patrol, the DUI suspect was stopped in his vehicle in the median of northbound Highway 101. Another man went to check on him just as he tried to re-enter the highway. His car was struck by a northbound driver.

Both cars went off the road and struck the man walking back to his car.

The suspected DUI driver, a 37-year-old Shelton man, was injured and taken to Mason General Hospital, as was the pedestrian, a 64-year-old Shelton man.

The other driver was not injured.