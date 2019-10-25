Bringing Eloy home

Emma Perez of Rainier and her uncle, Noberto Montealegre of Tacoma, visit the makeshift memorial at the site where their brother and nephew, Eloy Perez, was killed in Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Eloy’s family friend Tony Overman, sister Emma Perez and girlfriend Jannel Herrera arrive in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, to finalize the paperwork and process to have Eloy Perez’ body released from the morgue and returned to the U.S.
Jannel Herrera, Joe Alvarez and Emma Perez pass by posters of missing people covering the utility poles outside the Tijuana’s only morgue on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The city dubbed “The Most Dangerous City in the World” by the Mexican nonprofit group Citizens’ Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, averages nearly seven murders every day.
Emma Perez waits as Jannel Herrera completes paperwork to get Eloy Perez’ body released from the city morgue in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The facility has no computers and all paperwork is done by hand.
Joe Alvarez and Emma Perez wait with other families outside the Tijuana city morgue on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The all-day process included multiple drives back and forth between the police station, morgue, and several trips to the copy center to duplicate documents.
Jannel Herrera buys flowers from a street vendor in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, for a makeshift memorial at the location where her boyfriend, Eloy Perez, was killed.
Jannel Herrera slump down in her car as Joe Alvarez comforts his cousin, Emma Perez, after the two women had to identify the body of Eloy Perez in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Following the events of the day, Emma felt unsafe in the city and chose to cross back over the border and stay at a hotel in San Diego. By Saturday morning, she had decided to come back for the local funeral and to visit the site of his killing.
Neighbors bring a homemade flower vase and pick shovel to Jannel Herrera on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, as she places flowers at a makeshift memorial on the hilltop dirt road where her boyfriend, Eloy Perez, was shot and killed in Tijuana, Mexico
Jannel Herrera places flowers at a makeshift memorial on Saturday, Oct. 19 ,2019, on the hilltop dirt road where her boyfriend, Eloy Perez, was shot and killed in Tijuana, Mexico
A neighbor girl comforts Jannel Herrera on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, after she placed flowers on the spot where her boyfriend Eloy Perez was found shot to death atop a hill overlooking Tijuana, Mexico.
Ignacia Fajardo and Emma Perez comfort one another at the funeral serivice for Eloy Perez at the San Ramon funeral home in Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Fajardo, the grandmother of Eloy’s friend Sara Martinez, called Eloy “my white boy” because she loved him like one of her own children, even though it was obvious he was not from Mexico. At right are Eloy’s co-workers Tomas Roman and Omar Leon (facing).
Eloy’s co-workers from Green Energy Solutions (from left) Carlos Lopez, Edgar Brambila and Omar Leon watch a video of Eloy Perez dancing during the funeral service in Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Brambila said Perez would not let coworkers screw around on the job. “ ‘You should respect your co-workers’ he used to tell us all the time,” Brambila said.
Friends and family share photos of Eloy Perez outside his funeral service in Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Eloy’s co-worker Jose Chavarria (left) and uncle Noberto Montealegre pay respects during the funeral service for Eloy Perez in Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Jannel Herrera and Emma Perez sob during the funeral service for Eloy Perez in Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Coworkers were let off work to attend, and friends came to the out of the way funeral home to be part of the service.
Eloy’s sister Emma Perez of Rainier and uncle Noberto Montealegre of Tacoma help a funeral home employee finalize the funeral in Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Eloy’s body would be driven to San Diego for cremation, then his ashes brought to his mother in Rainier, Washington.
Jannel Herrera speaks to her boyfriend Eloy Perez at the funeral service from friends and coworkers in Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Eloy’s uncle Noberto Montealegre (from left), cousin Joe Alvarez, girlfriend Jannel Herrera and sister Emma Perez gather after sunset after putting up a makeshift memorial at the hilltop site where Eloy Perez was murdered in Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Jennel Herrera and family members photograph the makeshift memorial on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, on the hilltop dirt road where Eloy Perez was murdered in Tijuana, Mexico.
A cross bearing Eloy Perez’ name was made by neighbor children to add to the memorial for the former boxer who was shot and killed in Tijuana, Mexico.
Eloy’s girlfriend Jennel Herrera photographs the view of Tijuana on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from the hilltop dirt road where Eloy Perez was murdered in Tijuana, Mexico.
Emma Perez smells her brother’s scent inside one of his shirts as she gathers his clothes at the home he shared with his girlfriend, Jannel Herrera (left), in Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Emma Perez smells her brother’s scent inside one of his baseball caps as she gathers his clothes at the home he shared with his girlfriend in Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Emma Perez checks her phone as she rides to Los Angeles International Airport in the wee hours of Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, after “the two longest days of my life” arranging the return of her brother, Eloy Perez’, body to the United States.
