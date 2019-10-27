Local What’s Happening for Oct. 27

Sunday

Boo Bash: The Hands On Children’s Museum’s annual Halloween event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Activities include exploring the monsters of the deep, searching for treasure on the ghost ship, discovering the power of electricity (including what makes eels electric), making a glow-in-the-dark silkscreen print, pressing apples into cider, and chemistry demonstrations by Dr. Science. Free with museum admission. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/384309489144979/?event_time_id=384309492478312

Monday Oct. 28

Solutions meeting on endangered marbled murrelet: Members representing community, conservation and economic interests will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, to work on solutions that assist both the forest-dwelling marbled murrelet and timber communities. The U.S. Endangered Species Act requires the state Board of Natural Resources — chaired by Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz — to develop a long-term conservation strategy for the marbled murrelet on state lands.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tuesday

Are Salmon Doomed? The Montesano Timberland Library, 125 Main St. S., will host a program titled “Are Salmon Doomed? Hatching a Plan to Save a Northwest Icon” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Climatologist Nick Bond explores the past, present, and possible future conditions for salmon in Washington state, shares lessons on how local communities have supported salmon runs, but also takes a hard look at the realities climate change poses for the fish. Information: 360-249-4211 or https://events.trl.org/events/are-salmon-doomed-hatching-plan-save-northwest-icon-1

Voter registration deadline: This is the last day for remote registrations and updates to existing registrations online, by mail, or at voter registration drives. Register online at VoteWA.gov, or by mail at Thurston County Auditor’s Office, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Room 118, Olympia WA 98502. Information: 360-786-5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us

Slow Food Greater Olympia fall cooking class: Mike Holbein, chef at Olympia’s Our Table restaurant, will teach his tips and tricks for cooking mushrooms from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the GRuB Farmhouse, 2016 Elliott Ave. NW, Olympia. Cost is $60. Sign up at brownpapertickets.com

Thursday

Swantown Spookfest: The historic Swantown Inn & Spa will be invaded by some uninvited former residents for Halloween. Visit with the undead from 5 to 8 p.m. at the bed and breakfast, 1431 11th Ave. SE, Olympia.

Saturday

Holistic Health Fair: This event will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. The fair is sponsored by Center for Spiritual Living Olympia. Admission is $5, but children get in free. There will be over 25 vendors representing acupuncture, aromatherapy, hypnotherapy, chiropractic care, digestive relief, naturopathy, massage and yoga. There will even be an animal communicator who addresses pet issues. Information: office@cslolympia.org.

Homeless Response Plan draft strategy presentation: The city of Olympia’s Community Work Group is hosting a public workshop to discuss draft strategies for the Homeless Response Plan due out in early 2020. During earlier work, the Work Group heard from more than 700 community members through workshops, focus groups, listening sessions, online surveys, and community conversations. Now it is working to identify draft strategies and is seeking feedback. The workshop will run 9-11:30 a.m. in the commons at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW.

Country Dance with Live Music: Dance to the live music of Country Four & More band from 7-10 p.m. every first Saturday at South Union Grange Hall, 10030 Tilley Road SW. All ages welcome. Food available. Information: https://www.facebook.com/SouthUnionGrange860/

YWCA Olympia Womxn of Achievement: The celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. in the student union building of South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. The keynote speaker will be Ijeoma Oluo, the author of “So You Want to Talk About Race.” Honorees are Eileen Yoshina, Lily Campbell, Steffani Powell, Tonya S. Moore, Tye Gundel and Heartspark Press. Tickets are $65 for general admission, $50 for seniors or veterans, and $30 for students. All proceeds benefit YWCA Olympia. Information: 352-0593 or crsperr@ywcaofolympia.org.

Book release of “Downsizing: Living Large in a Small Home:” At 4 p.m. at Browser’s Bookshop, Tessa Smith of Artisans Group presents the book release of “Downsizing: Living large in a small house” written by author Sheri Koones. The book features two Artisans Group designed homes. Smith also will speak about how thoughtful design can make downsizing a liberating experience. Free.

The Story Starts Here Gala & Auction for Olympia Family Theater: The benefit runs 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Gwinwood Conference Center, 6015 30th Ave. SE, Lacey. Elizabeth Lord will emcee the event that includes live entertainment, a live auction, a raffle, cocktails, dinner and dessert. Tickets are $75, and advance purchase is recommended because of limited seating. Purchase tickets at http://olyft.org or 360-570-1638.

Tiny Homes Benefit Concert: Westminster Presbyterian Church will host this concert at 7 p.m. to support its new Hope Village of tiny homes. Westminster’s Chancel Choir will be joining with the choirs of First United Methodist Church of Olympia and The United Churches of Olympia to provide an evening of both sacred and secular music. A 20-person community handbell choir and solo pianists also will perform. A dessert reception will follow. A goodwill offering will be taken during the concert and all donations will go directly toward transitioning Olympia residents out of homelessness.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.